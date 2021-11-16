Deputy County Attorney

Julie Davis, CherryRoad Media

Seth Hawkins, left, took the oath of office to be the newest Otoe County Deputy Attorney on Monday, Nov. 15. Judge of the County Court for 2nd Judicial District David J. Partsch administered the oath of office to Hawkins, who joined the county attorney’s office last month. Hawkins passed the bar in September and will concentrate on juvenile cases and cases involving mental health issues to ensure they are prosecuted fairly, in accordance with the law, and in the best interests of all concerned. Hawkins is from Papillion and received his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in Lincoln.