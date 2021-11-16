Bennet teacher dies in hunting accident

Press Release

A 23-year-old man died Nov. 13 after a hunting accident near Lewiston, according to the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Kade Reiman died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Reiman was a second-grade teacher at Bennet Elementary and a football and basketball coach at Palmyra Public Schools. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The district’s crisis response team was activated Sunday, Nov. 15, and counselors were made available to students and staff.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office was continuing to investigate the accident as of Monday, Nov. 15.