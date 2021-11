Weather, 11-9

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Below are weather observations by Donald L. Sweat of Syracuse.

Tuesday, Oct. 19: High, 78; Low, 38

Wednesday, Oct. 20: High 78; Low, 51

Thursday, Oct. 21: High, 57; Low, 41

Friday, Oct. 22: High, 61; Low, 29

Saturday, Oct. 23: High, 62; Low, 28

Sunday, Oct. 24: High, 53; Low, 41. Precip. 1.38

Monday, Oct. 25: High, 55; Low, 43

Tuesday, Oct. 26: High, 58; Low, 41

Wednesday, Oct. 27: High 58; Low, 44. Precip. 0.23

Thursday, Oct. 28: High, 54; Low, 49. Precip. 1.42

Friday, Oct. 29: High, 60; Low, 36

Saturday, Oct. 30: High, 71; Low, 30

Sunday, Oct. 31: High, 48; Low, 34. Precip. 0.12

Monday, Nov. 1: High, 42; Low, 35

Tuesday, Nov. 2: High, 49; Low, 32

Wednesday, Nov. 3: High 49; Low, 31

Thursday, Nov. 4: High, 59; Low, 31

Friday, Nov. 5: High, 64; Low, 33

Saturday, Nov. 6: High, 71; Low, 38

Sunday, Nov. 7: High, 73; Low, 40

Monday, Nov. 8: High, 64; Low, 36

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Low, 35