Unadilla News, 11-12

Barb Wilhelm

11-11, Veterans Day

11-13, Library Open 9-11 a.m.

11-18, Library Open 5-7 p.m.

Please remember to fly your flag on Veterans Day, November 11, and thank a vet! The program at the Syracuse Middle School is on Friday afternoon.

Make sure you take a second look at the railroad tracks. The trains are long and don’t seem to have a specific schedule.

According to the Village Dog Ordinance, when your dog leaves your property it should be on a leash. If you walk it or let it run in the playground area of the Community Center or at the Park, it is YOUR responsibility to clean up the poop. Please consider others who also use these facilities.

Lots of activity on Main Street. Have you looked in the windows at the bar? Big changes! The community is so ready for this establishment to open! It will be known as Mal’s Bar and Grill. And please, show your support.

The October minutes of the Village Board meeting are now available on our website.

Happy Birthday to Dale Isaacs and Madison Hillman on 11-14, Linda Juilfs and Brody Hitzemann on 11-15, Marvin Lucas and Christina Long on 11-16, Darren Donovan on 11-17, and Amber Kempkes on 11-18.

Friday, 11-11-1921, The Otoe Union: “On account of the drop in the price of grain and in fact, everything the farmers have to sell, I have cut my prices on repair work. -Judge Carper.” I.H. Stewart and family were moving to Kit Carson County, Colorado. “Gardens are growing like in the spring of the year.” Flora Stutt was the teacher at Dist. #102.