Syracuse FFA teams qualify for state competition

Veronica Barreto, Cherry Road Media

Syracuse FFA High School senior and junior teams qualified for state competitions in livestock judging.

FFA teacher Nicole Mowry thanked Abby Konecky from Frontier Cooperative for helping the students prepare to succeed.

“She came in and shared her knowledge during some of my classes to help prepare students,” said Mowry.

The junior high team placed second for live stocking judging.

Mowry added that they also have two teams that qualified in the agriscience fair.

Hailey Kirchhoff and Emma Panko placed 11th in the Animal Systems agriscience fair and received a bronze medal. Will Janssen and Drew Paulsen placed 7th in the Environmental and natural resource division and received a silver medal.

In other news, Jenna Knake placed 8th out of 217 members at the district competition in Beatrice on Oct. 14 and qualified individually for the competition.

Mowry explained that this contest consists of four different land sites where Knake had to figure out the texture, permeability, slope of the land, surface thickness, and erosion. Once she figured out this information, she had to identify what land capability class it was and then what needs to be done to improve or get the most use out of the land.

Knake traveled to Bertrand, on Oct. 20 to compete.

“This is not the soil Jenna was used to judging, but she stuck to her knowledge and placed 69th out of 134th. She told me how great of an experience this was for her as she wants to become an agriculture teacher herself,” Mowry said.