Syracuse FFA participates in 2021 national convention

Veronica Barreto, CherryRoad Media

At the end of October, the Syracuse FFA chapter attended the FFA annual convention in Indianapolis, Ind.

This year's National FFA Convention & Expo was all about growing the next generation of leaders. It took place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30.

Syracuse FFA teacher, Nicole Mowry, said that it was great for the students to be able to see how big is FFA on a national level.

“There were over 50,000 members and guests registered this year. Some of those were online as well. They all seemed to have a great time. There was bonding that happened during the trip, and many leadership skills gained that they are bringing back to improve our chapter,” said Mowry.

The convention offered multiple workshops that students could attend. They focused on growing the chapter, building leadership skills, and promoting career success.

Syracuse students also had the opportunity to attend a career expo that featured careers in agriculture.

Mowry said they were able to talk one-on-one with business leaders to see if the career was something that interested them. They also had the opportunity to take industry tours.

“One of the favorites was seeing how quality shrimp was being produced in the middle of Indiana”, said Mowry.

Students also enjoyed the Brett Young concert and had a chapter bonding night at Indy Scream Park.

Mowry said that one of the best things was that students interacted with members from other states.

“Some of my quietest members surprised me and broke out of their shell and interacted with multiple different members. This is such a great networking opportunity for students and some of the friends they met this year. They will stay in contact with the rest of high school or even longer,” said Mowry.

But in comparison to other years, Mowry said that there were not nearly as many in attendance. Because of it, they got to take advantage of floor seats during the opening ceremonies.