Syracuse FFA awarded a Frontier Cooperative grant

Veronica Barreto, Cherry Road Media

Frontier Cooperative donated to the Nebraska FFA Foundation to directly support local FFA chapter needs with the Syracuse chapter one of the recipients.

Eight FFA chapters received a grant to enhance their FFA chapter or classroom.

Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca school won the giant for Teaching Aids for Small Animal Care and Animal Science.

Other grant recipients were High Plains, East Butler, Norris, The Career Academy, North Bend, Humphrey, and Palmer.

Frontier Cooperative Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Wilhelm, said they are proud to support these chapters and the young men and women who have an interest in agriculture.