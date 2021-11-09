Palmyra News, 11-12

Jackie Thomson-Bremer

My calendar says there are several weekends I won’t be cooking. Check out the flyers around town, and in the papers. They are good causes and look like great eating. All the organizations are trying to get back on their feet after 2020. Please show some local support.

Congratulations to the PHS FFA for competing and receiving Purple, Blue, Red, and White Ribbons for Livestock Evaluation. Plus Junior Division going to State! The Senior and Middle School Divisions placed well also.

Congratulations to the PHS Volleyball team for a great season!

The home viewing for the One Act will be November 12 at 7pm. Stay up to date with the details.

Organizations

Palmyra Senior Diners

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Palmyra Senior Diners will be closed November 11, 25, and 26. If you need a meal and qualify, please contact the center on November 9, or the 23rd, to be picked up on the 10th and 24th.

Please contact the center for any other meal the day before you wish to have a meal by 11am, 402-780-5606.

Panama Quilt Guild

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Just a reminder, the Panama Quilt Guild will meet on November 16, due to Thanksgiving the following week. Janet will be teaching us her applique technique. Bring your Show-n-Tell.

We did decide the challenge and the charity at the last meeting. The challenge is to use a color of your birth month and/or a flower of your birth month. The projects can be anything from a tablerunner to a quilt, and everything in between. These projects will be due by September 2022.

The charity will be quilts no smaller than 63”x87”. There is a point system set up according to the project and it’s completeness by the maker and/or quilter/binder. If you place a label, it should indicate the year only.

Palmyra Silver Creek 4H Club

The Palmyra Silver Creek 4H Club met on November 3rd. The question for roll call was: What is your favorite Thanksgiving food? There was quite the variety of choices. The club was presented a measuring food ingredients, and the utensils used to measure by Lydia. The club also had fun making cards for a couple of deployed troops that have local people in their ranks.