Gift-4-kids and Food Pantry making an impact during the holidays

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Christmas dates are approaching and while we begin to do the shopping for the season, it is a good time to think about others.

2021 Gifts-4-Kids is now accepting donations for Christmas gifts to families in Syracuse that meet the requirements. The program helps families provide a nice holiday for their children in difficult times.

Jill Crook and Sam Haag have been heading the program for over ten years.

Crook said they reach out to the community and help families in need. Crook said they correspond with the school, so they do not know who signs up.

Gift donations are accepted for kids ages newborn to 18. Crook said the largest age group is from second grade to sixth grade.

The deadline for donations and to sign up for gifts is on Dec 5. Gifts donations can be dropped off at 605 West 9th St.

Organizers asked the gifts not to be wrapped to equally distribute them.

Pickup for toys this year will be on Dec. 15, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Gifts-4-kids works with the Food Pantry through Cheryl Halvorsen. Syracuse local churches provide a week's worth of food and a gift certificate to purchase items for Christmas meals from Terry’s Family Foods.

For assistance with the food pantry, you can email foodpantrychristmas@gmail.com or call Luther Memorial Church at 402-269-2360 before Dec. 5.

Food and gift certificates will also be available for pickup on Dec. 15 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.