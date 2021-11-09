Frontier recruiting interns for 2022 summer

Veronica Barreto, CherryRoad Media

Frontier Cooperative is now recruiting college-level interns with interests in agriculture for its summer 12 weeks program.

Frontier recruit students from several colleges in Nebraska, and even though they must show interest in agriculture, they do not necessarily need an agriculture-related degree. The minimum requirement is to be at least 19 years and pursuing a degree at any college level.

Intern Coordinator Linne Vavrina said the positions seek to fill positions within the cooperative and much more.

Recruiting time happens during the fall, and even though they don’t have a deadline, they seek to hire interns by the end of this year.

“We focused on giving those interns a real rounded experience. We want them to come and expend their time purposely, to be able to contribute while they are here, to be able to learn something and apply their classroom skills. But a bigger reason is that we want to make sure that they are solidifying their career path,” said Vavrina.

The paid internship hires between eight to 12 interns. Vavrina said that Frontier focuses on hiring quality and not quantity. They want to make sure that they are hiring the best candidate for each position.

Each intern will be paired with a mentor to engage and work together.

The positions vary from location. Frontier identifies the need from where they need interns. Frontier has 60 locations in Southeastern Nebraska, and some of the interns can be assigned to the closest facility to where they live.

One of the requirements from the internship is that Frontier will ask them if they are open to learning from different areas.

“We want them to be able to see different areas of ag that we offer in the Coop. To either confirm that they are on the right path or to be able to realize what other things they really like to do”, said Vavrina.

Vavrina said that Frontier has hired interns to continue working with them either as full-time or part-time employees.

To apply for the internship, you can go to: https://www.frontiercooperative.com/careers/internships

The internships available areas are:

Ag Advisor

Cooperative Leadership

Customer Experience

Digital Transformation

Livestock Advisor

Operations-Agronomy, Grain.etc.

Safety and Compliance