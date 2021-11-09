Frontier partners with Grain-For-A-Cure to collect

Veronica Barretto, CherryRoad Media

The Grain-For-A-Cure program is partnering with Frontier Cooperative to facilitate grain donations for the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball, happening next June.

The Cattlemen’s Ball 2022 will be held in Weeping Water. Its mission is to raise money for cancer research.

According to Grain-For-A-Cure, ninety percent of the profits benefit the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, with 10 percent donated back to local communities' health and wellness programs.

As a local cooperative where farmers haul grain, Frontier can facilitate donations on behalf of the Cattlemen’s Ball fundraising efforts

Frontier has approximately 60 locations in eastern Nebraska, and they are accepting grain donations at any of their grain elevator facilities. Some of these locations are in Bennet, Palmyra, Burr, Cook, Syracuse, Otoe, Nebraska City, Avoca, Dunbar, Nehawka, Tecumseh, St Mary, and Manley.

If someone wishes to donate, they will need to inform the Frontier elevator staff at the time of delivery and complete a form to designate it as a donation that will benefit The Cattlemen’s Ball organization and cause.

Grain-For-A-Cure donors will receive complimentary tickets to the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball based on the value of their donation, as outlined on the form.

“Frontier isn’t doing a lot of heavy lifting in this; we’re basically serving as 'the vehicle' for our local producers to be able to donate to an event and a cause that may be important to them and their families. With the 2022 event being held in Cass County next summer, that’s basically right in Frontier’s backyard, so of course, we would help promote ways our area farmers can help if they wish to contribute through grain donations,” said Linne Vavrina, Marketing Director of Frontier Cooperative.

Cattlemen’s Ball features different events, music, vendors, and much more.

In 2021 the event raised $1,750,000 for cancer research. You can find more on the event at https://cattlemensball.com/grain-for-a-cure/.