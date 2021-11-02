Unadilla News, 11-5

Barb Wilhelm

11-6, Library Open 9 – 11 a.m.

11-7, Christian Church Creamed Chicken Dinner @Gym

11-8, Fire & Rescue Mtg.

11-10, Village Board Mtg.

11-11, Veterans Day

11-11, Library Open 5 – 7 p.m.

Remember to fly your flag on Thursday, November 11, and thank a vet!

Get well wishes to Dennis Baker and Teresa Aernie. Hope you both have speedy recoveries.

The Unadilla Volunteer Fire and Rescue would like to thank all of the people that attended their Pancake Feed. They had the greatest turnout in memory, 70 people more that the last pancake feed. This made their goal for new airpacks for fire fighting a lot closer.

This Sunday is the Christian Church Creamed Chicken Dinner at the Community Center, serving from 11 – 1. Please join them, the proceeds go to fill stockings for local children in need during the holidays. (There won’t be a church service that morning.)

It was a lovely service at Luther Memorial this past Sunday, confirming a great bunch of kids, including our grandson, Ani.

Mal’s Bar & Grill, on Mainstreet Unadilla, will be opening in the near future. They are now hiring – you can stop in Monday – Saturday, after 4, for more information and pick up an application.

Congratulations to my brother, Larry Boardman, who was honored by Gov. Ricketts last week for 40 years of employment with the State of Nebraska. Not bad for a Unadilla kid!!!

Happy Birthday to Randy Steinkuhler and Cherie Davis on 11-7, Suzie Doeden on 11-8, Sandi Kimbell on 11-9, Cayla Rowley on 11-10, and Glen Isaacs on 11-11. Happy Anniversary to Dwight & Julie Kastens on 11-5.

Friday, 11-4-1921, The Otoe Union: A farewell reception was held at the Town Hall for Mr. & Mrs. Earl Finigan, and daughters, who were moving to Omaha. Earl was a rural mail carrier at Unadilla for 10 years and was taking a postal position in Omaha. Hugo Stein, L.F. Parker, and Henry Horstman, were the new members of the ladies aid society at the Methodist church. (would love to know the details on this!). Alice Harmon, 19, died from small pox at Kansas City. She was laid to rest in the Unadilla Cemetery, next to her mother.