Syracuse-Dunbar Avoca MS  first quarter honor roll

Press Release

Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Middle School has released its first quarter honor roll.

Earning high honors were

Eighth grade: Jaiah Arthur, Addison Bates, Bridget Donovan, Anna Dunster, Hunter Holle, Will Janssen, Kaden Knake, Camden Masters, Maxwell Parde, Drew Paulsen, Brennan Schroeder, Mayson Sprague, Jaileiana Walker, Haleigh Werner, and Reagan Wilhelm.

Seventh grade: Kelsay Engelbrecht, Brock Goebel, Launa GrossRhode, Katia Kreifels, Luke Kuenning, Sidney Schubarth, Zoey Sieck, William Simon, Reagan Tams, Brylar Werner, and Charlie Wilhelm.

Earning honors were

Eighth grade: Autumn Behling, Michael Behling, Caleb Bush, Jade Campbell, Kyle Cavanaugh, Samantha Cordray, Peyton DeMello, Kathleen Donovan, Kendra Dowland, Nolan Gartner, Dayton Graves, Elliot Harden, Kyle Holz, Hunter Jazbec, Bryson Jones, Avery Liesemeyer, Caleb Liscomb, Malachi Mead, Braylin Pettit, Avery Searcey, Brendan Siefken, Ashlynn Vestal, and Jenna Voorhees.

Seventh grade: Hayden Berner, Abby Campbell, Katherine French, Cameron Good, Saphira Halvorsen. Wyatt Higgins, Carson Holz, Carter Kreifels, Brogan LaFollette, Mason Lintz, Hadley Prater, Luke Royal, Tristan Sisco, Blake Skiles, Teagan Starzec, Josh Stinson, Izabel Stubbendick, Maddox Stubbendick, Aubree Tuxhorn, and Nathan Wemhoff.

Earning honorable mention were

Eighth grade: Karleigh Bridgmon, Ryan Damme, and Noah Kimpel.