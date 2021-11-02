Rocket Marching Band celebrates its Superior recognition

Veronica Barretto, Cherry Road Media

The Rocket Marching Band received a Superior rating at this year NSBA Marching Band Contes on Saturday, Oct. 23. Marching bands from across the eastern half of Nebraska traveled to Seacrest Field for the musical event.

“Syracuse performed first, which can be a tough slot, but the kids performed amazingly,” said band director Brandy Hall.

There were two sites for competition, in Lincoln and Kearney. Both sites of NSBA are 'festival sites -bands are scored against a standard and receive either Superior I, Excellent II, Good III, or Fair IV

Hall said there is a 3rd NSBA in site at Millard South called the 'competition site' where the bands are scored against each other.

Drum majors were Caleb Dunster and Sam Bennett. Soloists were Lelend Dilley, Treyton Jones, Gabe Dilley, Rilynn Whitney, Jalei Walker, Haleigh Werner, and Abbie Hansen.

The Syracuse Rocket Band program is an instrumental music program of the SDA School district.

This year, the band was comprised of 8th-12th graders.

Hall said that next the band will transition into concert band season preparing for Veterans' Day and Winter Concert performances as well as jazz band and basketball pep band.