Palmyra News, 11-5

Jackie Thomson-Bremer

When I drove through a part of Palmyra last evening, there were so many scary creatures walking the streets. I hope you had a good time Trick or Treating. FYI – next year, please carry some kind of light with you, especially for those of you in the black costumes. You all were hard to see. Safety first!

Congratulations to the Palmyra High School Volleyball Team for their District Runner-Up achievement! You had a great season.

I have several breakfast, lunch, dinner fundraisers on my calendar for the next month, hope you do too.

Organizations

Nebraska Association for Family and Community Education

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer, East District Director

Jackie Thomson-Bremer, East District Director, attended the Nebraska Association for Family and Community Education state officer meeting on October 26th. All officers were in attendance. Many topics were discussed. The organization’s constitution is one item that will be looked at for future discussions. Goals will be discussed and decided on at the January meeting.

The discussion about the 2022 state conference included how much room will be needed for Heritage Skills one entry per NE FCE member into each category.

The National Association for FCE Conference is being planned for Portland, OR in July 2022.

If any of the state members have questions or comments, please contact a state officer.

Palmyra Eastern Star Chapter #257

By Linda Schuett, Secretary

Nebraska Order of Easter Star "Grand Officer Port of Call" meeting was held at the Palmyra Masonic Lodge in Palmyra with Palmyra Easter Star Chapter #257 was host with Queen Esther Chapter #1 of Nebraska City, Home Chapter #189 of Plattsmouth, and Elizabeth Chapter #250 of Weeping Water all assisting in hosting.

Following the meeting a sack lunch was given out, then everyone attended the Trunk or Treat with the Grand Family, Nebraska City Chapter, and the Palmyra Chapter all participating with different themed decorated "Trunks".

Palmyra’s 12th Annual Trunk or Treat

and Palmyra Youth Club

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Palmyra held their 12th Annual Trunk or Treat on C Street on October 30th from 4-6pm. There were 28 trunks representing local businesses and organizations with special treats, I believe this is the largest amount of trunks there have ever been. One trunk counted their treats and figured they handed out 286 treats to the youth, I would guess there were more than 286 youth present.

The Palmyra Youth Club held their hot dog, chili, cinnamon roll meal as their fundraiser for their ski trip for this year’s junior and senior class members. The Youth Club ran out of food. It was a good meal.

Congratulations to Palmyra Action League (PAL) for receiving the 2021 Traveling Trunk or Treat Trophy!