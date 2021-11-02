Blood Donation Event

American Red Cross

A blood donor event will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Syracuse United Methodist Church at 560 6th Street in Syracuse.

Healthy individuals are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need. Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience.

The American Red Cross recommends getting a good night’s sleep, drinking an extra 16 ounces of water, eating iron-rich foods to maintain a healthy iron level and consuming a low-fat meal before donating.

Donating blood is an easy way to help others and only takes about an hour. The Red Cross encourages donors to give blood every time they are eligible – every 56 days for whole blood donations and every 112 days for double red cell donations.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1- 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.