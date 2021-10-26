Unadilla News, 10-26

Barb Wilhelm

10-30, Library Open 9-11 a.m.

10-31, Unadilla Fire & Rescue Pancake Feed

11-3, Food Bank near the Park 10-11 a.m.

11-4, Library Open 5-7 p.m.

Wow! Lots of rain last Sunday. My brother in east Lincoln had 6.5” and we had 1.90”. We’ll take it!

The Village is still looking for a maintenance worker. The pay has been raised to $21.00/hour, 1 week paid vacation, and 6 paid holidays. Call the Office if you’re interested!

Are we going to make it through October with no snow???

We are curious about the new house being built on 10th Street. There is no basement, understandable due to all the limestone there, but there is an odd little structure made out of concrete with a concrete ceiling. We are told that this is a safe room for weather, such as tornadoes. Makes sense doesn’t it? Anxious to see the finished house and so glad folks still are moving into our great community.

Happy Birthday to Alberta Block and Betty Block Burke on 10-30, Harvey Vogt on 11-1, Ashley Vodicka on 11-3, and Mark Bayliss on 11-4. Happy Anniversary to Greg & Sheila Glather on 11-2 and Dean & Peggy Luff on 11-3.

Friday, 10-28-1921, The Otoe Union: “Our Customers’ Interests Are Guarded As Zealously As Our Own – Bank of Unadilla – The Home of U.B. Thrifty.” Taylor Graham was selling hand-picked apples for $1.85/bushel. Col. Massie and Judge Carper were the champion horse shoe tossers for the week.