Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary recognized for ongoing work

Submitted News

The Syracuse Area Health Foundation recently recognized the Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary with a Resolution of Thanks for their diligent work at the Thrift Shop during unprecedented times, as they continue to safely provide service to the Syracuse community.

The SAH Auxiliary members have continued to support the growth and excellence of Syracuse Area Health through their ongoing work at the Thrift Shop, supporting the needs of Syracuse Area Health and the Syracuse community with the funds raised through the Thrift Shop. The Auxiliary members consistently give of themselves through their volunteerism, support, and selflessness for the betterment of Syracuse Area Health and the Syracuse community.

The SAH Auxiliary members have generously given to Syracuse Area Health’s new North Campus facility, donating $46,032 to fund the landscaping, flag and flag pole at the new clinic and pharmacy which is opening in December.

The SAH Foundation formally recognized its appreciation to the Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary for its overwhelming generosity toward the North Campus facility, and expressed heartfelt thanks to all Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary members for their unfaltering commitment to Syracuse Area Health, its employees, and the patients of the Syracuse area.

The SAH Foundation and entire SAH organization would like to extend gratitude to Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary members for their gifts of time and energy that have been given, all during a historic pandemic.

You can help support the Auxiliary by shopping at the Thrift Shop, located at 881 Mohawk Street in Syracuse. Current shopping hours are Monday 3pm-6pm, Friday 9am-noon, Saturday 9am-noon. Donations are currently accepted Monday, Friday, and Saturday mornings 9am-11am You can keep up to date with any changes by following the Thrift Shop on Facebook @Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop.