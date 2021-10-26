Palmyra News, 10-26

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Congratulations to the Palmyra Cross Country team for their accomplishments during the season and at state competition!

Good Luck to the Volleyball team during Sub District week!

Don’t forget the Trunk or Treat and Palmyra Youth Club fundraiser on Saturday, October 30 starting at 4 p.m.

Please be safe on the roads with the harvest equipment. Please slow down when going south passed the Co-Op, the trucks aren’t moving as fast as you are and visibility looking north from the Co-Op drive is limited.

Organizations

Palmyra Senior Diners

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Palmyra Senior Diners will eat lunch beginning November 1st at noon. Look for the weekly lunch menus in the newspapers, on Palmyra Senior Center facebook page, and posted around Palmyra. Call the center phone number 402-780-5606, the day prior to the meal you want by 11am. Thank you!

Otoe County Association for Family and Community Education

By Jackie Thomson- Bremer

The Otoe County Association for Family and Community Education (FCE) met on October 19, 2021 at the Duncan Building in Unadilla. Sixteen guests were present for the presentation of awards for the continuous membership, and youth contests. The 2020 recipient for her 60 years of continuous membership is Dee Rudolph. Congratulations!

The 2020 youth contest winners are: 2nd grade poster contest theme ‘Ways to Save Our Water’ 1st place Emry, 2nd place Braden, 3rd place Brittany; 3rd grade essay contest theme ‘Explain Ways in Which to Save Our Water’ 1st place Sophia, 2nd place Alisa, 3rd place Ava; 4th grade essay and artwork Character Counts! Respect 1st place Bryn; 5th grade essay contest theme ‘My Favorite Nebraska Vacation Spot’ 1st place Carter. The Otoe County FCE High School Scholarship was awarded to Sarah.

The 2021 youth contest winners are: 2nd grade poster contest theme ‘What Products are Made From Recycled Paper?’ 1st place Kristopher, 2nd place Caleb; 3rd grade essay contest theme ‘What Products are Made From Recycled Paper?’ 1st place Anna; 4th grade essay and artwork contest theme Character Counts! Responsibility 1st place Austin; 5th grade essay theme ‘My Favorite Nebraska Bird’ 1st place Ella. The Otoe County FCE High School Scholarship was awarded to Maggie.

The business portion of the meeting took place after the award presentations.