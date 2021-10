Submitted News

Bonnie Kay “Schutz” Boldt will be celebrating her 75th Birthday on Nov. 18.

Please send cards & best wishes to the following address:

315 Willow Street

Syracuse, NE 68446

Hosted by her children:

David( Teresa) Boldt of Chesapeake, Virginia

Craig(Peggy) Boldt of Otoe

Adam Boldt of Nebraska City