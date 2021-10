Veronica Barreto, Cherry Road Media

Members of the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca FFA chapter greeted farmers at the Frontier Coop on Oct. 22 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and handed out food boxes to show appreciation for the farmer's work. A week earlier, the chapter prepared the boxes with the Conestoga FFA chapter. The Feed the Farmers initiative seeks to acknowledge farmer's hard work and give back to them.