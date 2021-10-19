Unadilla News, 10-22

News Submitted by Barb Wilhelm

10-23, Library Open 9 – 11 a.m.

10-28, Library Open 5 – 7 p.m.

10-31, Unadilla Fire & Rescue Pancake Feed

Looking for a great backdrop for family or wedding photos? Check out our Easter Egg tree at the Unadilla Park.

Steven Franks was born 6-17-1948 and died, 9-22-2021, in Arkansas. He was the son of Donald & Lorraine Franks. Steven was laid to rest beside his parents in the Unadilla Cemetery. Condolences to his family and friends.

From Cub Reporter Bob Wilhelm: Nitty Gritty co-proprietor Dan, for the last few months has anecdotally commented on an increase in travelers from the western coastal states who are moving eastward to avoid some of the coastal people and goings on. This past week a couple stopped in and told Dan they were moving from a west coast state, that shall remain nameless, to escape some of the characters that are inhabiting that state. These folks were moving to southern Illinois and the man asked Dan if he had a box they could have. When asked how big a box they needed the man hand gestured the dimensions and said it needed to be large enough to hold eight baby monkeys. It seems they were traveling with a monkey that was expecting and she had just given birth. As the visit continued the couple was having a spirited discussion about which one of them was going to be the one that took the baby monkeys from mama monkey and put them in the box as they did not anticipate it would go over very well with her. As far as Dan knows these folks packed up their monkeys and left. (guessing there was more than one mama). One has to wonder about the state of affairs on the west coast that would cause a couple to pack up their monkeys and head eastward.

There are some great fall and Halloween decorations around town! If I was a kid, I would head for Cody Boone’s house first!!!

The Village is still looking to fill their maintenance position. Please inquire at the Office if you’re interested.

Happy Birthday to Allison Moore on 10-22, Dan Anderson on 10-23, Bob Bryan, Ted Oelke, and Brenda DeGolyer on 10-25, Kathryn Ganger on 10-26, and Gerry Davis and Julie Kastens on 10-27.

Friday, 10-21-1921, The Otoe Union: “The annual tournament of the Southeastern Nebraska Horseshoe Pitchers was held at Dunbar.” W.R. Larrick, Dunbar, and Ed Stanley, Unadilla, shared 4th place. Sam Stoner was putting in culverts for the Village. “Fresh Bread, Buns, and Cinnamon Rolls Every Morning. Stoner & Watts.”