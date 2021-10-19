Syracuse FFA fundraising for National Convention

The Syracuse Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter carried out a tree seedling cleaning on Oct. 15 to raise money for the National FFA Convention and Expo and other activities.

The chapter’s president Jenna Knake said they were also fundraising for future trips that the Junior High kids might go on.

“We had a kind man who offered for us to cut trees on his land to do a fundraising opportunity for us,” said Knake.

The chapter cleaned 48 acres two miles south of Burr.

FFA activities include competitions, land judging, livestock judging, speeches, agri-science projects.

“I feel like FFA has a huge impact on the community, especially the fact that we are from an agricultural community where we have a lot of farmers and it's a club activity that gives youth, who aren’t necessarily involved in farming, but also those who are to learn more on agriculture”, said Knake.

The National FFA Convention and Expo will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30 in Indianapolis, Indiana.