Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary meeting

Submitted News by SAH

Mike Harvey, Syracuse Area Health (SAH) President and CEO updated the membership on what is currently happening at Syracuse Area Health. The Cerner computer conversion went live the first week in October and went well. There will be a new patient portal, Healthe Life. The North Campus construction completion date is planned for Nov. 5, landscaping, which auxiliary donated, is going in currently, the tentative opening date is Dec. 6. The SAH Auxiliary members will receive a tour before the grand opening.

The foundation for the new MRI unit is being poured just north of the ambulance entrance. Delivery date of the modular unit is Nov. 29, the magnet delivery date is Dec. 7. Tentative plans are to have MRI patients the first part of January.

The hospital is currently giving Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shots. At this time there is no information on when the Moderna booster vaccine will be available. As a whole, COVID is trending back down. Large hospitals are seeing staff shortages. SAH is working to retain staff and are not experiencing shortages at this time.

Jill Ford, Vice President of Marketing and Development at SAH read a resolution from the SAH Foundation commending the auxiliary for their time and service during a worldwide epidemic.

The meeting was called to order by President Cheryl Grundman with 16 members present. A thank you was read from the Eric Fass fundraising committee. The items donated by the Thrift Store raised $265.

Judy Hespen is planning a SAH Auxiliary Christmas party for Dec. 5, 2021 at the Syracuse CC.

Members were reminded that Thrift Store weather closings will coincide with closing of SDA schools. And outside of school hours the workers are to decide to open or close the Thrift Store depending on the current weather conditions. Signage should be placed on front door indicating closure.

Kathy Bruns presented information about purchasing a flag/pole for the Thrift Store with memorial money from Gladys Vrana and Scott Clark. The flag/pole is lighted and is anodized and therefore will not tarnish. The flag/pole is to be installed Monday, October 18, 2021.

Six SAH departmental requests were presented. A ballot vote was taken and all requests were approved. Some of the more costly items SAH will be getting soon are an emergency blood warming device, an EKG machine and a handheld portable ultrasound scanner. This is possible because of the successful Thrift Store operated by our members.

The Auxiliary will be making a donation to Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Post Prom.

The next meeting is Jan. 11, 2022, at 1:30 pm.

Respectfully Submitted,

Terry Zimmers, Secretary