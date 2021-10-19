SAIL Conference conducted at Syracuse

A little over 200 eighth graders from Otoe County gathered at the 2021 SAIL Conference hosted by the Syracuse Middle School on Oct. 6.

SAIL Conference goal is to teach valuable leadership skills through interactive activities & informational sessions and to encourage students to meet and interact with students from other schools

Students from Syracuse, Palmyra, Nebraska City, and Lourdes attend the event that has been taking place since 2009. Last year it was virtual because of COVID-19.

Traci Reuter, the Healthy Community Coordinator, said organizers divided the students into 18 teams and started with an ice breaker activity where they were able to meet and learn from other students. Kevin Kush was in charge of the keynote speech titled Being A Great Teammate.

The conference had an organizer from each school and CHI Health. Traci Reuter, CHI Health St. Mary's; Curt Feilmeier, Lourdes Central Catholic; Katie Meredith, Nebraska City Middle School; Michael Chaffee, Palmyra Jr.-Sr. High; Tim Farely, Sallie Agena and Megan Pellatz, Syracuse Middle School.

SAIL was created after the community and local schools identified the need to develop leadership skills in youth.

But more importantly, Reuter said that the event was a success for the students of the district.