Otoe County  road projects are October Hot Topics

Road construction projects in Nebraska City and Otoe County were the Hot Topics at Scooter’s on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Nebraska City Construction and Facilities Manager Marty Stovall and Otoe County Roads Superintendent Jon Brinkman were the principal speakers, and they updated the audience on the 1- and 6-Year street and road plans for Nebraska City and Otoe County.

Brinkman said that Otoe County has been working on K Road, also known as the OPPD Highway, this year. He said that work will continue on that road in 2022 with the extension of culverts and the widening of road shoulders.

Brinkman then explained to the audience about the County Bridge Match Program (CBMP), which Otoe County has been part of for the past 5 years.

CBMP projects call for the removal of bridges and replacing them with either metal culverts, box culverts, or new bridges.

Metal culvert projects are reimbursed by the state of Nebraska at the rate of 55 percent of labor and materials, while box culverts and bridge replacements are reimbursed at $155,000 for the structure, said Brinkman.

He said the shallower drainage on the west end of Otoe County makes it better suited for metal culverts than the eastern edge of the county, which is closer to the Missouri River.

Brinkman said that recent repairs to County Roads G and 6 in Palmyra have eliminated three 90-degree curves that had existed in the road for years and had been the cause of numerous accidents.

He also said that a 2-mile paving project on C Road in Woodland Hills had been paid for by an anonymous donor. That project also involved removing a bridge and replacing it with a box culvert, he said.

Hot Topics is a monthly gathering hosted by Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce to highlight community events. It takes place at Scooter’s Coffee, 2104 S, 11th St. Call 402-873-6654 for more information.