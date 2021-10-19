News Submitted by the Otoe County Democrats

John Hansen, Nebraska Farmers Union President will be in Syracuse on Nov. 3 at the Syracuse Public Library. Hansen will speak about agricultural and energy issues. The Nebraska Farmers Union has been promoting wind and solar energy in Nebraska for the past few years.

The Otoe County Democrats invited Hansen to Syracuse, however the general public is invited to attend. The doors open at 6 p.m. and pulled pork sandwiches, chips, and drink will be provided for attendees. Hansen will begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. and will field questions after his talk.

Hansen operated a diversified farm in Madison County Nebraska before becoming Farmers Union President in 1989. Since then he has advocated for farmers at the state and national level. He has also been a promoter of soil conservation and alternative energy sources.