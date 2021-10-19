Museum of Memories records successful year

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Otoe County Museum of Memories is closed for the season – or by appointment only – call 402-269- 2571 or 402-269-0042.

A big thank you goes to Sandy Fowler, Janet Twohig, Lois Johnson, Jackie Bremer, Ron Conradi, Leonard Buchholz, Kathy Albers, Edith Roettger, Dee Rudolph, Gerry Goering, Fred Frye, Brenda Steinhoff, Alma Rolfing, Gene Kraenow and Al and Mindy, who helped us keep the Museum open on Sunday afternoons and the Saturday of Germanfest.

The regular staff Rose, Lael, Judy and Janet were joined by Dean Shissler, and new volunteers Jennifer Bennet , Laurie Biseck, and Lori Carper.

Thanks for all the work you are doing and to the other people who helped when showing school children through the Museum.

The museum can always use additional volunteers.