Legislative Update with Julie Slama

National Farmers Day

On Oct. 12, our country celebrated National Farmers Day-- a day to honor all of the hardworking farmers across our nation. The holiday is always celebrated in the midst of fall harvest. As Harvest 2021 rolls forward, this week's column will salute our state’s farmers and ranchers.

Our state's economy runs on agriculture. For every dollar in agricultural exports, $1.28 is generated in economic activities such as transportation, financing, warehousing, and production. Nebraska’s $5.8 billion in agricultural exports in 2019 translates to an additional $7.4 billion in additional economic activity. Nebraska generated around $21.4 billion in agricultural cash receipts in 2019, which was 8.8% of the state's GDP.

One out of every four jobs in our state is related to agriculture. Farmers are some of the hardest-working people in our state, and our policymakers should recognize them as such. Over the last two decades, high property taxes have stunted economic growth in agriculture and put our rural schools at a clear disadvantage in funding.

Rural senators in our Legislature are fighting to provide property tax relief. This past session, we passed a state budget that put a record $1.7 billion towards property tax relief in this biennium. We also saw legislation passed that addressed structural issues in our property tax system. LB 2, introduced by Senator Briese, changed the valuation of ag land for the purposes of school district taxes levied to pay school bonds. Also, Senator Ben Hansen introduced a “truth in taxation” bill, LB 644, which will require certain political subdivisions to hold a joint public hearing before increasing their property tax requests and notify residents about when these hearings will take place. It's a good start, but progress can't stop there. We need sweeping, systemic changes in our property tax system. As harvest draws to a close, take some time to thank a farmer and their families. Policymakers must go beyond words and provide substantive support to those who keep food on our tables.

