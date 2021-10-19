Feed the Farmer

Along with the Conestoga FFA, Syracuse FFA Chapter helped package bags for the Feed the Farmers initiative on Oct. 14 at Frontier Cooperative in Syracuse.

Feed the farmers initiative seeks to give back to those that work hard yearlong to feed the community. FFA students pack boxes with donated food and gave it to the farmers during harvest time.

Students from Syracuse helping to pack bags, from left, were Michael Behling, Jenna Knake, Emily Holz, Avery Kraus, Nolan Gartner and Bryson Jones. Also pictured is a group shot of the Syracuse students at Frontier Cooperative.