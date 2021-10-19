Jason Esser, business retention and expansion coordinator for Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), was one of the featured speakers at the Nebraska City Rotary Club on Oct. 13. Esser talked about how OPPD had kept its rail line for coal train use only until Frontier Cooperative developed its Syracuse Shuttle Facility south and east of the city. Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Dan Mauk also spoke to the group about the components of economic development, including employers, employees, housing and child care needs, and community capacity to handle economic expansion.