Submitted News

The Syracuse Community Blood Drive was held at the United Methodist Church. The organizers would like to thank the church for the use of their building. They would also like to thank Traci Bjork for all the work she does as the Drive Coordinator. Her time and effort is unbelievable considering her role is entirely a volunteer position. Also working were the following Methodist volunteers: Dorothy Halvorsen, Terry Zimmers, Judy Moore, Rose Garey, Sandy Fawler, Lois Johnson and Brenda Anderson. Their time as volunteers helped make the drive successful.

Most important is the huge role played by the citizens who donated their blood to help save lives. Those donors gave us a total of 61 units of whole blood today.