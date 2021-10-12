Palmyra News, 10-15

Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Harvest is in full swing, PLEASE watch for the farm traffic going SLOWER than you. We pray for a safe season for all.

We have another week of the Palmyra Junior/Senior High youth bringing home wins, medals, and trophies. Congratulations to all the teams and smaller groups! Good Luck at the next level of your competition.

Organizations

Palmyra Youth Club

The Palmyra Youth Club will be starting this week on October 13th with the annual hay rack ride, and a night of fun.

The youth will be Haunting for Food on October 20, around 6:45pm to 7:30pm-ish. Please leave your porch light on if you have a donation. If you wish to drop a donation off at the Palmyra Senior Center between 10am and 2pm, Thursday October 14 through Wednesday October 20, they will accept them for you. Please watch the expiration dates. The food or personal hygiene items will be placed in the Western Otoe County Food Pantry located in the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Thank you for your assistance in this annual event.

CROP Walk

Just a reminder, Jill Jones is still collecting for the CROP Walk. Please send any donations to her, if you don’t know how to contact Jill please let me know and I will help you. Remember 25% of what is collected stays in the Palmyra area and supports the Western Otoe County Food Pantry located in the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Thank you for your donations!

Palmyra Silver Creek 4H Club

The Palmyra Silver Creek 4H Club met on October 6th for a meeting and to make pumpkins/jack-o-lanterns with canning jars, tissue paper, and construction paper. The club also made pumpkins out of cardstock and pipe cleaners. The roll call question was ‘What is your favorite ice cream?’