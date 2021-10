Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Palmyra FFA students recently finished 16th out of 50-plus teams in a recent land judging competition, Team members and their awards were Jacob Wood - red ribbon, Brandon Steinhoff - white ribbon, Andrew Schejbal (Baker) - white ribbon, Maddie Busch - white ribbon, Kylee Kment - white ribbon, David Unruh, Camden Rhoades, Alyssa Myers, Charlee Luff, and Treyvon Davis.