Luther Memorial hosts community event

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Luther Memorial Church of Syracuse closed Mohawk Street in front of the church and invited the Rescue Squad and Fire Department for a slate of fun activities including a lunch, bounce houses, Gaga ball, face painting, and Allen the Balloon Guy from Omaha.

The church would like to thank Kelly and Sue from the Dairy Chef who also brought Dairy Chef Jr. to help collect donations! From the event's free-will offerings, $720 was raised and presented to the Syracuse Rescue Squad.

The event was the result of a challenge at the church.

Luther Memorial received a grant and a challenge from their larger church body, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, in order to gather people together after 2020 and to care for our community.

The Outreach and Evangelism Team of Luther Memorial chose to do a Good Samaritan Event inviting church members and the community in order to remember how Jesus calls us to be like the Good Samaritan stopping to care for those in need. With this event, church members felt it was logical to care for the Syracuse Area Rescue Squad especially as they work to recruit volunteers.

Church members expressed gratitude to have this rescue squad and volunteers and all the effort and dedication they give. The church encourages all those who are interested in helping at the Syracuse Rescue Squad to contact that organization and get involved.