Farmers Unite for Community Harvest to Help Duane Windhorst

When a community comes together, many things can be accomplished. Witnesses to this were the volunteers who came together to help Duane Windhorst at a community harvest.

Windhorst was injured in a farm accident the first week of August and is currently going through physical therapy.

Even though the weather was not cooperating, about 60 to 70 people came to Duane’s farm last Saturday to help with the harvest.

In one day, volunteers collected what could take even a whole fall season. There were 16 combines, 14 grain carts, and 15 trucks and semis.

It started at 8 a.m., and attendants finished the corn collection around noon. By the afternoon, they started with the beans.

Organizers said it was a community idea- local farmers started talking to each other and, wanting to help, decided to do something. Frontier Cooperative served as a contact to put things together.

As for the organization, every field was numbered, and volunteers were assigned by number.

FirstBank of Nebraska also did its part delivering noon meals to all the volunteers.