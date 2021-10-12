American Legion Auxiliary Minutes

Submitted News

Massie-Richards American Legion Auxiliary Unit 100 met at Post Home on October 5, 2021. After opening exercises, the minutes of the last meeting were approved. The treasurer’s report will be filed for audit. It was suggested the officers meet to develop a yearly budget.

Committee Reports:

Education/Americanism: Chairman, Therese Juilfs reported that the theme for this year’s Americanism Essay contest is “How can we support families who provide care to their veterans”. Ten-2-Education items will be delivered to the elementary school soon, so it’s not too late to get your items to Therese.

Community Service: This committee has decided to have a Holiday Christmas Tree display at the Syracuse City Library December 7-29. Letters have been sent out to churches, 4-H clubs, and school clubs to be a part of this. This project needs a chairman. If interested, contact Jenice Bates with your willingness to help. The ALA will have cookies at the library on Dec. 7, for the beginning of Tannenbaum.

Legislative: Jenice reminded us that our nation is one of the best countries that support their veterans and work on legislation that benefit our veterans.

Meals on Wheels: Therese Juilfs has volunteered to be a sub for Meals on Wheels.

It was decided that the ALA will eat at the Senior Center on our next meeting date, Nov. 2. If you would like your name added to the list, contact the Senior Center with your reservation. Note that the meeting on Nov. 2 will begin at 12:30 at Post Home.

Girls State: No report

Membership: Membership chairman, Lois Johnson reported that about 65% of our members have paid their dues.

Sunshine: No report

Communication—The Department’s monthly communication with each unit will be the president’s message in The Star. Members are urged to read this publication so it does not need to be read at the meetings. The President’s message this month focused on membership and notice of Mid-Year conference in January.

Unfinished Business:

New Business:

--Gifts for Yanks—This donation is a combination of members in ALA, SALS, and AL.

--Fall Round-Up—Jenice and Lois attended along with 21 other ALA members. The ALA 100 year anniversary will be in 2022. Dates for Mid-Year conference are January 22-23 in Columbus. Reports are due to districts presidents by Dec. 21. Next year’s Fall Round-Up will be in Cass County, with the location to be determined.

--Flag Disposal—This event will be Oct. 12 at 6:00 p.m. at Post Home back yard. Chili and cinnamon rolls will be served, with ALA supplying bars and cookies.

--ALA Emergency Assistance—A motion was made and passed to give a gift card from Terry’s Family Foods for a fellow homeless member.

Remember to read The Star and collect coupons.

Announcements: This month’s hostess was Cathy Wellensiek. Next meeting will be November 5 at 12:30 at Post Home. Sandi Fowler will be hostess.

Keep on saving coupons.

The meeting was adjourned and meeting closed with a prayer. The colors were retired.