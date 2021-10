Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Below are weather observations for the past week by Donald L. Sweat of Syracuse.

Tuesday, Sept. 28: High, 94; Low, 53

Wednesday, Sept. 29: High 82; Low, 53. Precip., .25

Thursday, Sept. 30: High, 83; Low, 65

Friday, Oct. 1: High, 78; Low, 61. Precip., .23

Saturday, Oct. 2: High, 69; Low, 56

Sunday, Oct. 3: High, 79; Low, 54

Monday, Oct. 4: High, 81; Low, 46

Tuesday, Oct. 5: Low, 44.