Unadilla News, 10-8

Barbara Wilhelm

10-9, Library Open 9 – 11 a.m.

10-11, Fire & Rescue Mtg.

10-12, Legion Mtg./Flag Disposal Ceremony

10-14, Library Open 5 – 7 p.m.

There were two accidents on Highway #2, just east of Unadilla over the weekend, within minutes of each other. Not many details, but 3 people were taken to the hospital.

If you drive by the Brett Lucas home north of Unadilla, you will see the old house is down and buried. Some great childhood memories were made there!

Calling all Legion members: the Annual Flag Disposal Ceremony will be next Tuesday evening, October 12. The public is invited and there will be a light lunch after.

Get well wishes to those who’ve been ill or in the hospital.

The Christian Church is in the process of getting a new ceiling. Hopefully, worship services will start there again soon.

Otoe County Democrats will meet Friday, October 15, from 5:30-7:00 p.m., at Rich Harvest Winery, 3010 G Road, Syracuse. Questions? Call David Wyatt at 402-269-2432. “Join us and make a difference.”

Happy Birthday to Nick Wilhelm on 10-8, Donna Speth and Steve Kroese on 10-9, Gera Stilwell, Scott Remington, and Dennis Baker on 10-11, Jack Stilwell and Todd Crownover on 10-13, and Mary Margaret Clark on 10-14. Happy Anniversary to John & Sharon Van Housen on 10-9, Leland & Paula Carmichael on 10-12, and Dean & Jodie Valish on 10-14.

Friday, 10-7-1921, The Otoe Union: “A great improvement in the appearance of the school grounds has been made by Mr. Dean by trimming the trees. Now this park is one of the prettiest spots in the town.” The Village Board paid $38.71 in bills at the monthly meeting. Guy Dean was chosen as town marshal, E.S. Carper was the Village Clerk. The average temperature for September 1921 was 70.1 degrees and there was 7.49” of precipitation.