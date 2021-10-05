Palmyra News, 10-8

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Please be careful on the roads. I was on a two lane paved road with a curve and a cornfield making it a ‘blind’ curve. As I continue around the curve I am face to face with a combine. There was time to slow down and pull over safely, but it would still have been too close if I had been driving faster (I was driving 55mph). If you are in a hurry, leave earlier next time. I’ve noticed that vehicles passing me in a hurry don’t really get to the next point that much faster than I do going the speed limit.

Several of the area Fire and Rescue Depts are hosting food related fundraisers. Please support them. Those that serve on these departments are VOLUNTEERS, and without their service and sacrifices our communities would be waiting for assistance from too far away instead of within 10 miles. Please support them to upgrade their equipment. We never know when we or a family member or a friend will need the use of something out of date or that the department just doesn’t have. Thank you!

We are getting down to the wire to find out who will be going to state athletic events. Good Luck!! Go Big Blue!

Organizations

Douglas/Sarpy County Family and Community Education

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Douglas/Sarpy County Family and Community Education (FCE) met for their quarterly meeting on October 2 at the Douglas/Sarpy County Extension office in Omaha. Nebraska Association for FCE East District Director Jackie Thomson-Bremer joined the nine FCE members and one guest for a soup luncheon and the quarterly business meeting.

Palmyra CROP Walk

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The 2021 host church is the Palmyra United Methodist Church. The Palmyra Food Pantry, located in the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, will receive 25% of the donations. If you wish to donate to CROP, please mail your donation to Jill Jones by October 31. Thank you for any assistance you are able to give.