Otoe County moves from First to Third Congressional District

Staff Reports

Nebraska state lawmakers passed a bill Sept. 30 that sets new boundaries for Nebraska’s three congressional districts.

Under LB1, introduced by the Redistricting Committee, Douglas County remains wholly within the Second Congressional District, along with roughly the western two-thirds of Sarpy County.

Thurston, Burt, Washington, Otoe and part of Polk counties shift from the First District to the Third.

In addition, the bill shifts Saunders County from the First District to the Second and a portion of north-central Sarpy County, including La Vista and much of Papillion, from the Second District to the First District.

LB1 passed on a vote of 35-11 and took effect immediately.

Shifting Otoe County to the Third Congressional District means residents will now be represented by Congressman Adrian Smith, who has earned a reputation as a solid conservative through his votes to protect the rights of gun owners, efforts to limit the scope of government, and his strong pro-life voting record, according to his Congressional website.

His bio on the website continues: “Smith actively promotes access for Nebraska agriculture products in Asia, South America, and throughout the world. He supports trade agreements which will continue to create new opportunities for our agriculture producers and their products to keep Nebraska’s economy strong. He has also fought for tax relief for Nebraska families, ag producers, and small business owners, including helping to craft the first tax code overhaul to be signed into law in a generation.

“Smith serves as ranking member of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures, formerly known as the tax subcommittee, and as a member of the Subcommittee on Health.

“The Gering native, whose family has called Nebraska home for six generations, was first introduced to politics by his grandfather.

“Prior to his election to Congress, Smith served his hometown as a member of the city council. He then represented District 48 for eight years in the Unicameral.

“Smith and his wife, Andrea, reside in Gering with their son, Ezekiel.”

Members of the Unicameral also approved bills Sept. 30 that set new district boundaries for several other Nebraska governmental entities for the next decade.

The proposals, introduced by the Redistricting Committee, redraw district boundaries to account for population changes. Measures approved are:

LB5, which sets district boundaries for the five Public Service Commission districts, on a 45-3 vote;

LB6, which adjusts district boundaries for the six judicial districts of the state Supreme Court, on a 46-1 vote;

LB7, which contains a redistricting plan for the eight State Board of Education districts, on a 41-7 vote;

LB8, which sets district boundaries for the eight University of Nebraska Board of Regents districts, on a 46-2 vote; and

LB14, which appropriates funds for special session expenses, on a 44-0 vote.

The bills all included an emergency clause and took effect immediately.