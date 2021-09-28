Unadilla News, 10-1

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

10-2, Library Open 9 – 11 a.m.

10-6, Food Bank near the Park 10 – 11 a.m.

10-7, Library Open 5 -7 p.m.

Good news! The Food Bank will continue to make deliveries at Unadilla on the first Wednesday of the month, if the weather permits. (this information will also be on the Unadilla Bill Facebook page and updated immediately if they have to cancel.) If you know of anyone connected to this great service, please be sure and tell them thank you!

Otoe County Democrats will meet on Friday, October 15, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m., at Rich Harvest Winery, 3010 G Road, Syracuse, NE. Questions? Call David Wyatt at 402-269-2432. “Join us and make a difference.”

The grandkids, Bob, and I, went to Kansas City Friday to see “Auschwitz – Not long ago. Not far away.” At Union Station in Kansas City. Firstly, downtown is totally under construction and our GPS kept taking us to The Gallery Café. We finally put in the World War I Museum, which is really close, and we found it. Their parking garage is very convenient, large, and close to the Station. But, be warned, the crowds were large and there’s only a few benches to sit on. We’ve since found out it’s better to go on a Sunday or Monday when the crowds aren’t so large, if you can get those tickets.

They give you headphones that plug into a video device so that you can go at your own pace. You are given 120 minutes to view the exhibit, but no one kicked us out for going over the allotted time. Everyone was quiet and respectful. It was definitely worth the road trip!

Checkout the updated Keno Funds Use on our website.

Happy Birthday to Leighton Brehm on 10-3, Anden Luff on 9-5, Jennifer Foley on 9-7. Happy Anniversary to Bryce & Leigh Luff on 10-3, Perry & Jessica Stoner on 10-4, Gary & Lori Boone on 10-5, Scott & Keri Hincker on 10-6, and Dallas & Cheryl Royal on 10-7.

Friday, 9-30-1921, The Otoe Union: The school held a “Patron’s Day” where folks from the community would visit and observe in the school’s classrooms. The attendees were encouraged to visit often. Mrs. Andrew Bomer of Spokane, Washington, was visiting her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Calvin Zellers, whom she had not seen for twenty years.