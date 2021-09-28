Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Syracuse Area Health is excited to serve you with a more comprehensive patient portal to manage your care. Starting Oct. 4, Syracuse Area Health will utilize the HealtheLife Patient Portal. The new platform is in conjunction with our upgrade to Cerner, the latest innovation in electronic medical record technology.

During this upgrade, moving through your appointment may take longer than usual. To ensure a smooth transition of your protected information, please plan to:

Bring your health insurance card/verify insurance information.

Verify your medical history and medications.

Provide/update your email information.

While we apologize for any inconvenience, we’re excited to provide you with the enhanced safety and accessibility this software offers. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.

To learn more, visit www.SyracuseAreaHealth.com