Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Norma Wellsandt is celebrating her 90th birthday on Oct. 4, 2021. She grew up in the Nebraska City area and moved to Talmage after her marriage to the late Delbert Wellsandt. She currently resides in Syracuse.

Her four children are Larry (Kris) Wellsandt of Talmage, Gary (Deb) Wellsandt of Cook, Kurt (Kim) Wellsandt of Talmage, and Donna Wellsandt of Lincoln. She has 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. The family is hosting a card shower in her honor. Cards or notes may be sent to: Norma Wellsandt, 1450 Walnut St., Syracuse, NE 68446