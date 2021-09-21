Well house work continues Syracuse water project

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Pictured is one of two well houses which are part of the project aimed at bringing water to Syracuse from a new well field. Jeff Vogt with the City of Syracuse said interest in developing a new well for Syracuse has been going on for many years, but that things have gotten really serious in terms of the effort in past 10 years. Water will be available August of 2023. Two well houses are being built. The walls are up and roofs should be going on soon.