Unadilla News, 9-24

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

9-24, SDA No School

9-25, Library Open 9 – 11

9-30, Library Open 5-7

Get well wishes to all who’ve been sick. Have you gotten your flu shot yet?

Interested in making some extra money? The Village of Unadilla is looking for a part-time maintenance worker. If you are interested, please call Corinne at the Village Office. 402-828-5355.

Just a reminder, the Food Bank distribution that will occur on Wednesday, October 6, will be the last one at Unadilla for 2021.

Did you know we have Meals on Wheels in Unadilla? Contact Betty Vodicka at 402-430-4239 if you would like meals delivered to your home or if you would like to help deliver these meals.

Happy Birthday

to Corey Schulze on 9-24, David Lewis on 9-25, and Rick Block on 9-28. Happy Anniversary to Mark & Denise Moerer on 9-24, Dale & Karen Isaacs on 9-28 and Patrick & Rebecca Lechner on 9-30.

Friday, 9-23-2021, The Otoe Union: “Good Meals Mean Happy Homes…W.F. Hair.” The 10th grade had a farewell party for Blanche Butler (married name Hahne) as the family was moving to Clayton, Kansas. Joe Nation purchased 200 chickens in one week. The Unadilla baseball team beat Wabash 5-1.