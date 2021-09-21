Palmyra News, 9-24

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

There have been too many accidents on Hwy 2 lately. Pay attention and slow down! Harvest has started for some, slow down when going over a hill, especially on the back roads. Just plain slow down when you are suppose to or need to.

Organizations

Panama Quilt Guild

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Panama Quilt Guild plans to meet on Monday, September 27, at 7pm, at the Panama Presbyterian Church. Please wear your masks. It will be time for Show-n-Tell of our projects since our last meeting in February 2020. We will discuss future plans for the guild.

2021 Nebraska Association of Family and Community Education State Conference

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Nebraska Association of Family and Community Education state officers met on Thursday, September 9, in Broken Bow Nebraska to prepare for the 2021 Nebraska Association of FCE State Conference (which also covers the year 2020 which was canceled because of COVID). The officers gathered and ate at the restaurant in the Arrow Hotel after putting a number of items together for presentation at the conference. Several of the conference attendees began to be seen throughout the Cobblestone Hotel, and the catching up begins.

Friday, September 10, the first item on the agenda was the Annual Business Meeting with delegates from the various counties with members. Next on the agenda was an FCL Lesson – ‘Can You Teach an Old Dog New Tricks?’ presented by Pam Bauer and Jackie Thomson-Bremer. It is a fun lesson. The evening banquet meal was served at the Tumbleweed Café.

After the banquet several awards were presented. Years of Membership were presented for 2020 to Jan Mehl, Lincoln County; and Cheryl Retherford, Saline County for 50 years. Ruth Johnson, Dodge County; Connie Larrington, Keya Paha County; and Marlene Stehilk, Saline County for 55 years. Dee Rudolph, Otoe County for 60 years. Mildred Ilene Miller, Lincoln County for 65 years. Sunshine Club, Lincoln County for 100 years. For the year 2021 were presented to Margie Surber, Cheyenne County for 55 years. LaDonna Jung, Cheyenne County; Joy Oberg, Douglas/Sarpy County; Delores Santin, Nance County; and Irene Sobota, Colfax County for 60 years. Bethene Lines, Chase County; Arlene Ries, Brown County; Ruth Ann Steele, Brown County; and Vivian Todd, Chase County for 65 years. Doris Mehaffey, Dodge County for 70 years. Congratulations Ladies!

Youth essay contest winners were next on the agenda. The 2020 3rd grade theme ‘Explain Ways in Which to Save Our Water’ were presented to the representing county member for 1st place Sophia Miller, Otoe County; 2nd place Trent Focken, Keya Paha County. 4th grade ‘Character Counts!’ Respect for 1st place Karleigh Crawford, Keya Paha County; 2nd place Bryn Boitnott, Otoe County. 5th grade ‘My Favorite Nebraska Vacation Spot’ for 1st place Brayden Rader, Douglas/Sarpy County; 2nd place Madison Marie Frerichs, Cheyenne County. The 2021 3rd grade ‘What Products are Made From Recycled Paper?’ for 1st place Anna Foreman, Otoe County; 2nd place Sara Dunker, Dodge County; 3rd place Bristol Caulfield, Keya Paha County. 4th grade ‘Character Counts!’ Responsibility for 1st place Tristyn Feala, Dodge County; 2nd place Austin Jensen, Otoe County. 5th grade ‘My Favorite Nebraska Bird’ for 1st place Jack Finley, Adams County; 2nd place Matilda Koll, Saline County. Congratulations everyone!

Marvel Forgey was awarded the 'Heart of FCE'. The 'Heart of FCE' is a National Association of Family and Community Education (FCE) that is awarded to one member from each state who has gone above and beyond what they were asked to do. Marvel was more than surprised to be the recipient of this honor. She received a pin from the National Association of FCE and a corsage from the Nebraska Association of FCE. The award was presented to her by National Vice President for Public Policy who is also a Keya Paha County FCE member, Connie Larrington.

Marvel Forgey is a 50 year member of FCE in Keya Paha County, holding many offices in the County Council, and the Nite Lites Club. Forty one years ago the Nite Lites worked with a company that designed community calendars. Marvel soon found that we could eliminate the middle man and do our own. Through the years we have been able to donate thousands of dollars for community betterment from the profits. Marvel is also very active in her church, Eastern Star, Red Hatters and is always available to keep her great grandchildren. Marvel is truly the heart of our FCE. Congratulations on receiving such a great honor!

Keya Paha County FCE member and National Association of FCE Vice President for Public Policy Connie Larrington wrote the installation program, and installed the 2022 Nebraska Association of FCE State Officers. President Cathy McKown, Vice President Ginger Turner, Secretary Patricia Fear, Treasurer Tammie Sanford, West District Director Margie Surber, Central District Director Pam Bauer, and East District Director Jackie Thomson-Bremer. Connie presented glass angels to each officer. Congratulations Ladies!

The entertainment for the evening was The Three B’s, Paul, Dorcas, and Lorie Balcer sang and asked everyone to sing with them. Everyone had fun.

Saturday, September 11th, started with a Memorial Service honoring September 11 2001, and Nebraska FCE members that have passed in 2020 and 2021. Tammie Sanford gave a very touching ceremony. The members that have passed include: JoAnn Renner, Saline County; Anne Koch, Sarpy County; Jane Johnson, Lincoln County; Lila Maline, Lincoln County; Arlene Ries, Brown County; Irene Sobota, Colfax County; Leona Post, Otoe County; and M Ilene Miller, Lincoln County. Never forget.

Patricia Fear and Jackie Thomson-Bremer presented a craft workshop on Weaving, which is a Heritage Skill for 2022. The five categories for 2022 Heritage Skills are: Handcrafted Toy, Poetry, Rug Making, Weaving, Sewing Projects for Home Décor. Every member of Nebraska Association of FCE can submit an entry for each of the five categories. We are hoping to see LOTS of entries.

Margie Surber and Patricia Fear presented the Hearth Fire Series Lesson ‘Developing an Immune System for the Soul’. Google nine germiest places, you will be surprised and grossed out by what has germs in your home or office.

The 2nd grade poster contest winners were announced for 2020 ‘Ways to Save our Water’ were 1st place Emry Pollard, Otoe County; 2nd place McKinzie Rutar, Keya Paha County. 2021 ‘What Products are Made From Recycled Paper?’ 1st place Anika Maas, Saline County; 2nd place Lydia Wesely, Adams County; 3rd place Caleb Foreman, Otoe County.

The 2020 Heritage Skill winners were for Creative Writing – Connie Larrington; Greeting Card – Audrey Wilson; Hand Stitchery – Patricia Fear; Holiday Articles – Tonya Luther; Machine Quilting – Pam Bauer; and Viewer Choice – Tonya Luther, Holiday Articles. The 2021 Heritage Skill winners were for Fiber Arts – Tammie Sanford; Photography – Jackie Thomson-Bremer; Scrapbooking – had no entries; Handmade Jewelry – Peggy Leefers; Hand Quilting – Patricia Fear; and Viewer Choice – Peggy Leefers, Jewelry.

Baskets were drawn throughout the conference with the proceeds going into the Homemaker Scholarship Fund. The closing of the conference was a luncheon at the Tumbleweed Café. It was a great conference and fun to catch up with old friends. The 2022 Nebraska Association of FCE State Conference will be held in the East District, location and dates to be determined.