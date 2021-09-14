Syracuse VFW Auxiliary meeting minutes

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The VFW Auxiliary Post No. 5547 of Syracuse met on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with six members in attendance.

The Americanism Committee reminded us of the days to fly the flag in September, which are Patriot Day on Sept. 11, POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 17, and Gold Star Mothers and Family Day on Sept. 26.

POW/MIA Recognition Day is also the time for displaying the Missing Man Table, which is to honor those who have given the ultimate price of their lives so that we may enjoy the freedoms with which we live.

The coloring contest information for grades K through 6 will be presented to the schools.

A reminder: The Patriot’s Pen and VOD essay information for scholarships is on the S-D-A Schools website (sdarockets.org).

The “First Responders Prayer” was read in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Buddy Poppies were used as decorations for Sharon Thorne’s reception on Aug. 21. The Missing Man Table will be placed on display courtesy of Dairy Chef in Syracuse.

A Veterans Relief Funds canister will be placed with the display, along with complimentary poppies for the public to take as a reminder of our veterans’ sacrifices.

We will be remembering our veterans with cards throughout the holidays.

The Legislature Committee reported that the VFW is supporting toxic exposure bills. The House bill is the “Honoring Our Past Act,” and the Senate bill is the “Cost of the War Act.”

Information for Mentoring for Leadership can be found on the national website at wfwauxiliary.org/resources.

There are applications for scholarships for college students available.

President Carol Wallman suggested that we have a sock and glove drive for the VA Medical Center in Lincoln for the holidays. No action on time schedule deadline at this time.

It was voted to contribute donations to upcoming First Responder benefits in the community.

There is an important resolution and revision to the National Bylaws; namely, a seventh bullet has been added to Article VIII, Section 810A—Auxiliary President (Duties): Assure that the president or their representative attend all properly called District Conventions or Meetings.

The Fall Conference will be held in Columbus Oct. 8 and 9.

The next meeting of the auxiliary will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home in Syracuse. Anyone interested in joining a group to support our troops is welcome.