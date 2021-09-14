Syracuse American Legion Auxiliary meeting minutes

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Massie-Richards American Legion Auxiliary Unit 100 met at Post Home on September 7, 2021. After opening exercises, the minutes of the last meeting were approved. The treasurer’s report will be filed for audit.

Committee Reports:

Education/Americanism: Chairman, Therese Juilfs reported on some of the events she has planned for the year. Ten-2-Education is coming up in October. See details later in the minutes.

Community Service: No activity.

Legislative: Jenice reminded us that legislation regarding the veterans also benefits their children and families

Meals on Wheels: Jenice reported that the 2022 delivery schedule has changed.

Girls State: Chairman, Bev Wilhelm, reported that a refund has been received from Department due to the fact that Girls State was virtual and not in person.

Membership: Membership chairman, Lois Johnson reported that dues are due. Please pay at the October meeting or send to Treasure, Lois Johnson.

Sunshine: Judy Schwab reported that a get well card was sent last month. Judy also shared with the group the history of POW/MIA Recognition Services.

Public Relations: No report.

History Book: No report.

Communication—The Department’s monthly communication with each unit will be the president’s message in The Star. Members are urged to read this publication so it does not need to be read at the meetings.

Unfinished Business:

Department forms—Bev Wilhelm will complete several forms regarding officers/chairmen and return to Department.

Alamis—Two names are needed on the form. Bev Wilhelm’s name will be added. Alamis stands for: American Legion Auxiliary Management Information System.

Linda Halvorsen is our new “coupon” lady.

The membership family name for District 12 is “The Bunkers”.

Jill Holle has donated 3 American flags to the unit, to be used for decoration, on floats, etc.

New Business:

Volunteer pamphlets—These were handed out for members to record their volunteer hours from September 2021 –July 2022.

Scavenger Hunt—Department has developed a scavenger hunt for members. Details are in The Star. There are monetary awards.

A motion was made and passed to purchase a week of meals for Meals on Wheels for a member. It others would like to prepare a meal, please contact Jenice Bates for details.

10-2-Education—Members are asked to collect 10 items of appropriate elementary school items and bring to the October meeting or drop off at Jenice Bates. If members are unable to attend meetings, please consider helping out with this project. Some items that are needed are: Kleenex, scissors, glue sticks, erasers, washable markers, colored pencils, baby wipes, crayons, etc.

Membership Awards—Department has monetary awards for members that recruit new members, junior members, etc. To apply, recruit, complete application form, collect dues and send to Department.

Keepsake Time Capsule—No action was taken on the idea of collecting items for a time capsule to bring to the mid-year Department Convention.

Holiday Trees—The Communication Committee shared their ideas on having town businesses, churches, school groups, 4-h clubs, Legion, VFW and auxiliary and others, decorate a small tree to be placed in areas of the city library around Tannebaum time. Letters will be going out soon with the details. Trees are for display only; not to be judged.

Announcements: This month’s hostess was Lois Johnson. Our next meeting will be October 5th at 1:30 at Post Home. Cathy Wellensiek will be hostess.

Keep on saving coupons.

The meeting was adjourned and meeting closed with a prayer. The colors were retired.