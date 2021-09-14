Rocket MS Football

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

The Syracuse Rocket middle school football team started the year off with a win at Raymond Central on Sept. 9 by a score of 24-22.

Scores were made by a pass from Will Janssen to Max Parde. Janssen ran in the two point conversion. The next touchdown came on another pass from Janssen to Dayton Graves and for the 2 point conversion was a pass from Janssen to Parde. The last touchdown came late in the game with three seconds on the clock was a Janssen run and also a Janssen on a run for the 2 point conversion.

Next up for the Rockets will be at home game against Lincoln Lutheran on Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m.